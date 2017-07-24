LG Q8 wants to put a DAC in your pocket

LG’s modular G5 might have gone the way of a Betamax-loving dodo but the phone’s DNA continues to live on. First there was the V20, with its whopper of a 5.7in display, dual camera system and built-in DAC, and now there’s the Q8, which is essentially the same thing but smaller (and hopefully cheaper). The screen’s the same resolution despite being half an inch smaller, there’s a Snapdragon 820 processor, that twin snapper system, and 4GB of RAM, but it’s the fact that the ESS Quad DAC’s still onboard that should please audiophiles with smaller pockets, especially if the price tag is similarly sized.