LG launches three new K series mid-rangers with upgraded cameras

Long gone are the days when ‘mid-range’ meant mediocre, and LG’s new K series phones are the latest blowers set to compete for your cash. All three new handsets - the K61, K51S and K41S - get 6.5in FHD+ displays, with the K61 featuring a slightly wider 19.5:9 aspect ratio. LG has opted for 20:9 on the other two. All three phones also deliver a quad-camera array, each consisting of a main sensor, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a macro lens. The K61’s 48MP main camera is the highest resolution camera on any LG smartphone, while the 32MP snapper on the K51S also surpasses any LG blower before it on pure pixel count. A 4,000mAh battery lives inside each new K phone, and all three support DTS:X 3D Surround Sound for what LG calls realistic 7.1-channel experience with headphones. We await prices and launch dates.