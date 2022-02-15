LG’s new 4K laser projector throws a huge picture right from your TV stand

If you’re looking to bestow the home cinema tag on your humble living room, then a 4K projector could be just the ticket – and LG has a new offering that promises maximum picture with minimal fuss.

The LG eBeam HU715Q 4K Ultra Short Throw (UST) isn’t just a mouthful, it’s a laser projector capable of casting images of up to 120 inches from a very short distance, with the manufacturer advertising a 100-inch screening from just 22cm away – about eight-and-a-half inches or the size of a larger banana.

What this means in practical terms is that the LG HU715Q can live neatly on your TV stand alongside all your other telly paraphernalia, rather than having to be positioned separately a sizeable distance away from the projection surface (aka in the middle of your living room, which stopped being a good look at uni).

It looks premium to the untrained eye as well, thanks to a discreet design and luxe fabric cover courtesy of Danish outfit Kvadra, while specs are appropriate to the not inconsiderable £3,000 / $3,000 price tag. However, it’s still positively affordable compared to some of the South Korean firm’s other projectors, such as the £4,500 CineBeam UST, and rival Samsung’s wares – read our Samsung The Premiere LSP9T review to see what you get for £7,000!

In addition to the 4K resolution, there’s 2500 ANSI Lumens of brightness; HDR with a Dynamic Tone Mapper; four 2.2 channel stereo speakers built-in; three HDMI ports including one eARC/ARC output for connecting to soundbars and external speakers; and LG’s superb webOS interface.

That LG software means the eBeam HU715Q offers all the same streaming services as a smart TV, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube and more. There’s also support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, so iPhone and iPad users can send videos straight from their Apple device to the projector or have it double as a command centre for their smart home set-up.

All that’s missing right now is a confirmed release date, with LG saying the HU715Q will go on sale in the “first quarter” of the year, which means some time in the next few weeks.

