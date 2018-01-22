Lava Red OnePlus 5T is the same muscle, but in a different skin

With all these ‘new something-something edition’ launches dropping in every other month, one thing's for sure - it’s a good idea to wait a few months before pulling the trigger on a OnePlus smartphone. There's a good chance a sexier version is right around the corner. Unless they give it to you in writing that they’ve run out of paint, anyway. There's no denying that the 5T one of the best smartphones around, though, and this new Lava Red Edition is more compelling than ever. The innards remain the same as the Midnight Black, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, but for the time being, it's only available in India. It's on sale right now, but that's a long way to go for a splash of colour. Knowing OnePlus, though, there's every chance red will be winging its way to the rest of the world later this year.