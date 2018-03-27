Huawei’s Porsche Design Mate RS is ridiculously powerful and expensive

If your idea of excess is eating a whole Domino's pizza by yourself then you clearly haven't been introduced to Huawei’s brand new Porsche Design Mate RS. An absolute monster of a phone with a price tag that swells to €2095 for its incarnation with 512GB storage, a bargain-friendly 256GB edition is also available for just €1,695, the Mate RS was announced today alongside Huawei's already impressive P20 and P20 Pro handsets. Unsurprisingly, it outdoes them both with a triple lens camera, 4000mAh battery, the latest Kirin 970 processor and several more ritzy extras. Chief amongst these a fingerprint scanner that's been embedded under its 6in curved OLED display. You know, the security solution Apple was rumoured to have chased after for the iPhone X before settling on its less ambitious Face ID tech. So yeah, this Huawei is a ludicrous feat of phone-making one-upmanship and we love it for that.