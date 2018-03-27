5 things you need to know about the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro

Huawei didn't show its new flagship phones at MWC last month to avoid getting caught up in the hype bubble around the Samsung Galaxy S9. Good call, admittedly – but also, the just-announced P20 and P20 Pro can seemingly hold their own.

They're striking Android flagships with an Apple iPhone X-like full-screen-with-a-notch design, and the Pro packs a seemingly incredible bonus: three back cameras, with one of them hitting a whopping 40 megapixels. Yes, that actually is mad! But it's also quite stunning, based on our early impressions.

We've been hands-on with the phones, but if you're looking for a quick look at what's new and exciting about these handsets, here's everything you need to know right away.