Honor’s 200 Pro sub-flagship promises perfectly balanced portrait shots – here’s why

Honor has debuted two new phones during a launch event in Paris – the Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro smartphones.

Enhancements to portrait photography is the key feature of the sub-flagship-level Pro, with ‘near-studio’ shots possible thanks to AI processing developed in cahoots with the iconic (and Paris-based) Studio Harcourt. Honor has also been working with famous photographer Rankin to test out the 200 Pro. We’ve also looked at it, too – here’s our Hands on Honor 200 Pro review.

Indeed, the £700 Pro is by far the more interesting of the two, based around Qualcomm’s 8s Gen 3 platform and is available in cyan, moonlight white and black.

Honor is promising some impressive portrait results with the Pro, with a 50 megapixel f2.1 portrait selfie camera on the front, in addition to a 50 megaxpiel telephoto Sony IMX856 camera on the rear in addition to ultrawide and macro lenses.

Honor says its product team worked closely with Harcourt’s photographers to analyse thousands of images as it worked to develop the AI Portrait Engine to get the perfect shot each time.

Play

The Honor 200 is aimed at the sub-£500 price point and is available in Moonlight White, Emerald Green, and Black.

Both phones will be available on Three in the UK before coming to other operators. Pre-orders start today, with full availability on 26 June. Pro-pre-order customers will get a free £280 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 while stocks last.

Dan Grabham Editor-in-Chief About Dan is Editor-in-chief of Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. Our Editor-in-Chief is a regular at tech shows such as CES in Las Vegas, IFA in Berlin and Mobile World Congress in Barcelona as well as at other launches and events. He has been a CES Innovation Awards judge. Dan is completely platform agnostic and very at home using and writing about Windows, macOS, Android and iOS/iPadOS plus lots and lots of gadgets including audio and smart home gear, laptops and smartphones. He's also been interviewed and quoted in a wide variety of places including The Sun, BBC World Service, BBC News Online, BBC Radio 5Live, BBC Radio 4, Sky News Radio and BBC Local Radio. Areas of expertise Computing, mobile, audio, smart home