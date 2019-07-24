Honor launches first notch-less phones with pop-up selfie cams

Thought you’d have to fork out a small fortune for a phone with a notchless screen and pop-up selfie snapper? Not if Honor decides to bring its new 9X and 9X Pro to the rest of the world. Initially only available in China, both phones come with Huawei’s new Kirin 810 chipset, 6.59in 1080p screens, 4000mAh batteries and lesser-spotted headphone ports. The main differences are on the back: the Pro has a triple camera setup, with an extra 8MP ultra-wide sensor that you don’t get on the standard 9X. The Pro also has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, whereas the 9X tops out at 6GB with 128GB. Prices start at around US$200, but with Huawei and the USA not exactly seeing eye-to-eye at the moment, we’ll have to wait and see whether either model makes it out of China. Fingers crossed.