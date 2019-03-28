The Galaxy A70 is a mid-ranger that punches upwards

Samsung has bolstered its popular Series A midrange smartphone line with the Galaxy A70 (£369), a handset that promises more bells and whistles than its middle-of-the-road counterparts. Featuring a 6.7 in Infinity-U display (that's the biggest screen in the Galaxy A portfolio), a 20:9 display ratio, an enhanced triple camera that uses a 32MP super high-resolution front and far lens, 6GB of RAM, and a powerful fast-charging 4,500 mAH battery, it's fair to say the A70 packs a fair old punch. It even comes with little extras like an in-display fingerprint sensor and One Handed Navigation. If that sounds like it'd tickle your fancy, you'll be able to get your mitts on the A70 when it arrives on April 26.