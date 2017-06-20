Dual cameras and a design overhaul make the OnePlus 5 a full-on flagship

A streamlined design that just screams class, a 16MP+20MP dual camera setup for fantastic photos, lightning-fast Snapdragon 835 CPU and mammoth 6GB of RAM - the OnePlus 5 really is all the phone you need. That 3300mAh battery should go all day, and Dash Charge will keep you topped up without a wait, too. This £449 phone isn’t quite the same budget bargain as its predecessors, but you’ll still save a wedge of cash compared to the rest of the flagship phone world. Pick one up SIM-free from OnePlus, or get one on contact through O2.