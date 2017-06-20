The best OnePlus 5 deals - June 2017

Hunting for the top deals on a OnePlus 5? You're in luck - we have best of the best right here
 

The OnePlus 5 has just launched, and it feels every bit the flagship phone, only without the usual flagship cost.

It's as powerful as a 2017 phone gets, with great dual cameras that take brilliant daylight pics and with great battery life to boot.

We're rounding up all the top deals for the OnePlus 5 below, so read on to find out more.

The best One Plus SIM free and SIM deal

Want to buy the phone outright? See below for the best deal, and our recommendation for a good SIM Only deal or here, for more SIMO offers.

SIM-free

  • OnePlus 5 64GB

Buy the OnePlus 5 (64GB) SIM free here for £449 

Three 

  • 4GB data
  • Unlimited Minutes
  • Unlimited Texts 

Get it here for £9.00 a month (12-month contract) in a Multi SIM

The best One Plus 5 deals

Here are the recommended deals for the OnePlus 5 128GB version,  from O2. 

1. OnePlus 5  - £40.00/m and £9.99 upfront fee

O2's top low costing deal for the latest OnePlus sports a 1GB data offering, ideal for those that don't use many apps or surf a lot outside of WIFI and for £40.00 a month.

  • 1GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £969.99

Get it here for £40.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black

2. OnePlus 5  - £43.00 and £9.99 upfront fee

The ideal tariff for those that use a reasonable amount of data is priced at £43.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £9.99

  • 6GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1041.99 

Get it here for £43.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black

3. OnePlus 5  - £47.00/m and £9.99 upfront fee

And for those that use a good deal of apps, streaming movies, tv shows and music- there is the 15GB deal costing £47.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £9.99

  • 15GB data (15GB for the price of 5GB)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1137.99 

Get it here for £47.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black