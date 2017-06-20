The best OnePlus 5 deals - June 2017

The OnePlus 5 has just launched, and it feels every bit the flagship phone, only without the usual flagship cost.
It's as powerful as a 2017 phone gets, with great dual cameras that take brilliant daylight pics and with great battery life to boot.
We're rounding up all the top deals for the OnePlus 5 below, so read on to find out more.
The best One Plus SIM free and SIM deal
Want to buy the phone outright? See below for the best deal, and our recommendation for a good SIM Only deal or here, for more SIMO offers.
SIM-free
- OnePlus 5 64GB
Buy the OnePlus 5 (64GB) SIM free here for £449
Three
- 4GB data
- Unlimited Minutes
- Unlimited Texts
Get it here for £9.00 a month (12-month contract) in a Multi SIM
The best One Plus 5 deals
Here are the recommended deals for the OnePlus 5 128GB version, from O2.
1. OnePlus 5 - £40.00/m and £9.99 upfront fee
O2's top low costing deal for the latest OnePlus sports a 1GB data offering, ideal for those that don't use many apps or surf a lot outside of WIFI and for £40.00 a month.
- 1GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £969.99
Get it here for £40.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black
2. OnePlus 5 - £43.00 and £9.99 upfront fee
The ideal tariff for those that use a reasonable amount of data is priced at £43.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £9.99
- 6GB data
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1041.99
Get it here for £43.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black
3. OnePlus 5 - £47.00/m and £9.99 upfront fee
And for those that use a good deal of apps, streaming movies, tv shows and music- there is the 15GB deal costing £47.00 a month, with an upfront fee of £9.99
- 15GB data (15GB for the price of 5GB)
- Unlimited minutes
- Unlimited texts
TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1137.99
Get it here for £47.00 a month, plus £9.99 upfront on O2 EE in Black