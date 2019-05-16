Asus’ all-screen ZenFone 6 is a flipping marvel

The current trend in smartphoneland is offering top shelf flagship specs at a more mid-range price point, and ASUS isn’t looking to buck that trend with the ZenFone 6. The first thing you’ll notice is that the 6.4in FHD+ display is that it’s entirely, gloriously notchless. This is because the ZenFone 6’s dual 48MP and 13MP ultrawide cameras are located on an innovative flip-up module on the rear of phone, meaning they can rotate 180 degrees at the press of a button and act as both your main and selfie camera. Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 855, ensuring the very fastest experience, while a whopping 5,000mAh battery should give you two days of use before asking for a recharge. Prices start at €499 for the base 6GB/64GB variant, which can be expanded up to 8GB/256GB for and extra hundred.