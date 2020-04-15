Apple’s second-gen iPhone SE is like an iPhone 8 with the beating heart of an iPhone 11
The original iPhone SE was an iPhone 6S’s guts mashed into an iPhone 5S shell. Presumably reasoning the same trick will work twice, 2020’s iPhone SE (from £419) is instead the spit of an iPhone 8, but with the same cutting-edge A13 Bionic chip that’s stuffed inside the iPhone 11 line. Yes, that means this entry-level Apple blower should blaze past the iPhone XR (and most Android phones) in terms of sheer performance — and it’s no slouch in other areas either. There’s a 12MP rear camera with Portrait mode and 4K video recording capabilities that takes full advantage of the A13’s computational clout. The battery will last all-day and this iPhone SE has wireless charging too. And although the 326 ppi 1334×750px display isn’t as pin-sharp as those on Apple’s more expensive phones, the SE will take up less room in your pocket — and less of a chunk out of your bank balance.