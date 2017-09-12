Apple's iPhone 8 Plus is almost as good as the iPhone X... almost

You can't always be king. Just ask Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods or the iPhone 8 Plus. What was once the best, most expensive handset in Apple's gadget arsenal - the one with a big 5.5in screen and a dual-lens camera - has now been knocked down a spot in the smartphone pecking order. But hey! Let's look on the bright side here. The iPhone 8 Plus still has all the stuff that made its predecessors so beloved at Stuff HQ, while also being treated to a new glassy design, wireless charging and Apple's latest superfast A11 Bionic processor. And it hasn't been implicated in any major doping scandals or personal controversies either, so that's a bonus. It's available from £799 for its 64GB from next Friday, 22 September, making it £200 cheaper than the iPhone X.