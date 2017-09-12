The best Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus deals

Apple has just unveiled a trio of new iPhones: the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the fairly breathtaking bezel-less iPhone X.

The latter is still some way off release - it'll be out in November - but the other two are available very soon.

So what do they offer? Well they have 4.7in and 5.5in screens respectively, both get all-new glass-backed design, wireless charging and faster A11 Bionic processor, and both also get updated camera setups.

Pre-ordering opens up on Friday 15 September for the dynamic duo, shipping a week later on 22 September.

The iPhone X and its Super Retina 5.8in bezel-less screen arrives on 3 November, with ordering opening on 27 October.

Stuff will be rounding up the best deals for the 8 and 8 Plus below, along with their SIM-free prices - so bookmark this page and be sure to return.