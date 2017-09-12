The best Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus deals

Apple has just unveiled a trio of new iPhones: the Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the fairly breathtaking bezel-less iPhone X.
The latter is still some way off release - it'll be out in November - but the other two are available very soon.
So what do they offer? Well they have 4.7in and 5.5in screens respectively, both get all-new glass-backed design, wireless charging and faster A11 Bionic processor, and both also get updated camera setups.
Pre-ordering opens up on Friday 15 September for the dynamic duo, shipping a week later on 22 September.
The iPhone X and its Super Retina 5.8in bezel-less screen arrives on 3 November, with ordering opening on 27 October.
Stuff will be rounding up the best deals for the 8 and 8 Plus below, along with their SIM-free prices - so bookmark this page and be sure to return.
Apple iPhone 8 best deals
We're still a little way off being able to show you the best offers, but in the meantime here's what the various networks have told us about their plans, plus where to buy SIM-free.
Apple
You'll soon be able to purchase the Apple iPhone 8 from £699 (64GB) SIM-free from here, and the Apple iPhone 8 Plus from £799 (64GB) from here.
EE
EE took to Facebook with the news that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X are all coming to EE very soon and shared a link to sign up for more info - https://shop.ee.co.uk/iphone/new-iphone-registration
We'll have some deals from them soon, undoubtedly backed with six months of free Apple Music and three months of free BT Sport.
Vodafone
The big red logo network has been in touch to let us know that the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are coming soon to Vodafone UK. Here's a link to register your interest: http://vodafone.uk/register
Vodafone deals will surely sport the options of free Spotify, Now TV or Sky Sports mobile; check back soon for a great offer including these.
Three
'Hilariously', Three tweeted "you like apples? Like the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X coming soon to Three?" They also included a link to find out more - https://www.three.co.uk/register-your-interest
Three's offers will most likely feature its Go Binge plan, with free data usage for Netflix, TVPlayer, Deezer and SoundCloud.