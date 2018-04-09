Apple is launching a red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus tomorrow

About to upgrade your iPhone? Happen to think the first colour of the rainbow is unequivocally the best one? Then you’ll want to hold off for another 24 hours and pick up the new (Product)Red iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. The phones are part of an ongoing partnership between Apple and (Red), which sees proceeds from handset sales being used to help provide testing, counselling and treatment for the millions of people living with HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. Both models sport red glass backs with a red aluminium band to match, and black fronts. They join space grey, silver and gold in the lineup of colourways, and will be available in either 64GB or 256GB variants when pre-orders open on April 10 (tomorrow). Prices start at £699.