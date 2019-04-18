Withings Body Cardio smart scale can now offer an advanced cardiovascular analysis

If you own a pair of Withings Body Cardio (£129.95) smart scales and love health analytics, you're about to have a very good day. The company has today announced the reintroduction of Pulse Wave Velocity (PWV) measurements on its Body Cardio scales in Europe. That means as of right now, you'll be able to get a daily analysis of your PWV, along with your weight, body composition, BMI, and standing heart rate by stepping onto your high-tech scales. For those wondering, PWV is a measurement of arterial stiffness, which is a key indicator of heart health. An Elevated PWV is a sign of arterial stiffness and associated with higher blood pressure, while a lower PWV indicates greater artery flexibility and a sign of good overall health. Withings voluntarily suspended the scale's PWV capabilities back in January while it sought clarification on how regulators would categorise the feature, but has now been given approval to being it back with aplomb. Huzzah!