The Roomba s9+ is a robot vacuum that cleans up after itself

Roomba maker iRobot has unveiled what it reckons is the "worlds best robot vacuum." Now, we don't mind a bit of self-congratulatory horn tooting, but it'd be fair to say that's a pretty lofty claim. So, what sets the new Roomba s9+ ($1,299) apart from the rest of the crowd? For starters, the new robo-vac cleans up after itself by depositing waste into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit, which can hold 30 bins of dust, dirt, and hair. The Roomba also promises to deliver the deepest clean yet, thanks to a superior 3-stage cleaning system that creates up to 40x the suction compared to previous models. Advanced sensor technology and a specially designed corner brush also allow the vacuum to tackle the grimiest corners and edges, meaning those hard to reach spots will be given the same, first-class treatment as the rest of your floor. Alright, maybe we're a little bit impressed.