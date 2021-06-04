Nanoleaf’s new Elements smart lighting panels get the wood look

By now you’re probably familiar with Nanoleaf’s colour-changing smart lighting, which can transform the drabbest room at the press of a button (or the shout of a “Hey Siri”). Its latest panels, called Elements, are going for more of a stylish countryside retreat vibe than neon-tinged sci-fi metropolis. When powered off, the hexagons' wood-grain veneer lends them the look of a wooden wall installation, which illuminates with a natural glow when turned on. You can choose from 12 dynamic scenes, including a crackling fireplace and slow-moving clouds, or if you’re trying to start a party, the pulsing Rhythm scene. There’s also a Circadian mode, which balances the colour temperature of the lights throughout the day, hopefully resulting in a better night’s kip for you. As you’d expect, Elements can be controlled using the Nanoleaf app, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, and are compatible with Thread, the smart home protocol designed to be more reliable than Bluetooth. The £199 seven-panel starter kit is available to buy now.