Bag up to 34% off Nanoleaf’s smart lighting during Prime Day

From multicolour bulbs to modular panels, Nanoleaf makes some of our favourite smart lights. And if you’re keen for an illuminating upgrade, Prime Day could be the perfect time to find one: Nanoleaf is offering discounts of up to 30% across its range of connected lighting solutions. You’ll find deals across Nanoleaf’s site and Amazon for the savings event.

Some of the biggest savings apply to Nanoleaf’s Canvas kits. You can get started with the basic Starter Kit of four panels for £50.39 – a 30% discount from the £84 RRP. Or, bag the 17-panel starter kit during Prime Day, and you’ll save £69, bringing the price down from £300 to £231 – a discount of 30%.

These square tiles can be arranged in any pattern you like, either horizontally or diagonally. Once slotted together and fitted in situ, they can react to touch and music, match what’s on your screen, or render dynamic lighting scenes using your choice of 16 million colours. They also work with a wide range of protocols for full smart home integration.

You can also pick up a hefty reduction on Nanoleaf’s Elements Hexagon Starter Kit – a set of seven hexagonal panels. You can configure these on your wall any whichever you want. Once you’ve tessellated as you like, the geometric setup can glow at a range of ambient temperatures. You can also customise scenes to suit your mood, or set the wood veneer to react to your touch. Usually £240, the kit is down by £86 to £154 for Prime Day.

Ready to go bigger? Nanoleaf has also cut the cost of the 14-piece Elements Hexagon Starter Kit from £396 to £297 (a saving of 40%). And you can also pick up the three-panel expansion pack – reduced by 21% to £48. Or, if you’d prefer a more straightforward option for your wall, consider the Triangle Starter Kit. It’s 34% off for Prime Day – down from £180 to £118.

And that’s not all. If you’re after some more low-key smart lighting, you can also save on the brand’s regular gear. The 2m Lightstrip Starter Kit is 23% off – down to £34.64 from £45. It offers the same flexibility as Nanoleaf’s other lights, but in strip form for even more convenient placement. And if you’re after some bulbs, you’ll find some savings on bundles. You can grab a three-pack of A19 bulbs or B22 bulbs for £38.49 – down 23% from £50. Or an individual bulb is 23% off at £13.85.