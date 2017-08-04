Light-up Smalt dispenses salt to a soundtrack

The smart home of the future promises so much. Lights and heating that know when you’re home. A fridge that knows when you’re in Tesco and texts you to tell you to buy milk. An oven that never burns anything. But nobody mentioned we’d also get salt shakers with Bluetooth speakers and a light show built in. Using either the app or a paired Amazon Echo, you can get Smalt (US$200) to dispense various amounts of salt, play some of your favourite songs about salt, or set a nice ambient light that’s flattering to your salt, before tucking into a lovely salt dinner. Mmmm, salt.