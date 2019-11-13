IKEA has launched a new vintage smart bulb that only costs a tenner

IKEA has once again come good as the world's greatest purveyor of cheap-and-cheerful homeware with the launch of a £10 smart bulb. Nope, that's not a joke. The Swedish company has rolled out a new dimmable smart LED bulb called Tradfri that can be controlled using a wireless dimmer or the IKEA Home Smart app. Pitched as a mood-setter that emits a warm, vintage-style glow, Tradfri consumes up to 85 percent less energy and lasts around 20 times longer than incandescent bulbs. At just a tenner it's also one of the cheapest smart bulb options on the market, which means you can buy one for every godforsaken kallax you've ever owned.