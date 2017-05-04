If Nespresso did beer it would look like the PicoBrew Pico C

You know that kitchen machine that conjures coffee with a pod and a press? What if you could do that with craft beer? That’s a question answered by PicoBrew’s Pico C (from US$100). Add water and a PicoPak (which is auto-scanned via RFID, natch, so the Wi-Fi-connected C knows how to brew it), adjust the bitterness and strength, and - two hours later - it's ready for the keg. OK, so you have to ferment it for a week, but five litres of fine beverage is probably worth the wait. More of a gin drinker? Stick on a PicoStill attachment and you’ve got a personal botanicals factory.