Huawei’s Lebooo sonic toothbrush will make your wallet go ‘ooo’

When it comes to keeping your teeth in check it’s not usually a good idea to cut corners. A bit of leftover fishing line is no substitute for dental floss and mint tea is not just very thin toothpaste – but considering it only costs £60, Huawei’s Lebooo sonic brush is absolutely packed with tooth-cleaning tech. With 36 cleaning modes to choose from, you could use a different one every day for a month and still not run out, while the accompanying app guides you round your gob to make sure you don’t miss a spot. There’s the all-important pressure sensor onboard too, plus its 2500mAh battery means it’ll last up to 90 days between charges, so it’ll have your gnashers looking nice in no time.