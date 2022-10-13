Hoover’s latest pet-friendly vacuum duo promise serious suction

Hoover (the company) want you to hoover (the verb) your carpets with one of two new Hoover (the noun) models. The cordless HF9 and upright HL5 both promise the best suction ever seen on a Hoover model launched in Europe, with the former also delivering enough battery power to cope with an entire house.

The mains-powered HL5 was designed purely with Brits in mind. Unlike our tile, wood and lino-loving neighbours on the content, we’re all about carpets here in Blighty, and most houses have a staircase to navigate too, so strong suction can’t come at the expense of portability. The HL5 goes from upright to carryable with a press of its foot pedal, and has Hoover’s anti-twist brushbar tech to stop hair (both your pets’ and your own) from causing tables.

It’s got a soft-touch handle for ample grippage, a bleed valve within thumbs’ reach for traversing between carpet and hard floors, and a quick release wand for any hard-to-reach areas. LEDs built into the brush head will also illuminate your path while you clean – not really to show you dirty spots, though it’ll do that when you vac under the sofa, but because market research shows we’re suckers for anything shiny.

There’s a version for pet owners with a dedicated pet hair tool, and prices should start from £299.

The HF9 is for those who’s rather cut the cord. It ditches cables in favour of a battery that’ll manage 30 minutes of cleaning (or enough to cover the whole home) before it’s time to top up. A digital display counts down in minutes, not percentage points, so there’s no mental maths required, and the 350w brushless motor powers on and off with good old fashioned buttons – handy for anyone that gets sore trigger fingers with a Dyson vacuum.

The locking brush bar lets it stand upright while you’re not pushing it around, and it has the same anti-twist tech as the HL5. There’s a ‘garage door’ up top for removing and replacing the roller without getting your hands too mucky, and naturally it’s also rocking a set of LED headlights that illuminate your cleaning route.

Prices start from £380 for the regular version, or there’s a £400 pet-friendly model with a second battery (they’re hot-swappable) so even Bernese Mountain Dog owners will be able to clean up without having to wait for a recharge.

Both models are on sale right now from all the usual big box appliance retailers and etailers, with a five year warranty included as standard.