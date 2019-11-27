Cook up a storm at lightspeed with these Star Wars themed Instant Pots

If for whatever bizarre reason you firmly believe there still isn’t enough Star Wars merch in the world, you’ll want to take a look at the new range of Instant Pots inspired by characters from a galaxy far far away. The unique collection features five pots based on the fashion stylings of R2-D2, BB-8, Chewbacca, Darth Vader, and your generic Stormtrooper. While some of the designs feel a bit half-baked, there are a couple that aren't totally diabolical - mainly because they actually look like the characters they’re aping. Prices start at $79.95 for the smaller 3 quart BB-8 pot, and top out at $119.95 for the 8 quart Wookie pot. Sure, that might be a little bit more than you’d pay for a standard Instant Pot, but at least you'll be able to sleep soundly knowing you helped a small company like Disney stay in business.