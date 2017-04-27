Amazon's Echo Look is the Gok Wan of bedroom cameras

Does my Blackberry look big in this? Let Amazon decide by sticking the voice-activated Echo Look camera (US$200, by invitation only) on your dresser. Connected to Alexa, the partner app employs machine learning and advice from fashion gurus to give you style tips - while the Style Check feature will mercilessly rate your outfits and pick the best. It snapd pictures and videos (lit by four in-built LEDs), using depth-sensitivity and background blur to isolate your threads and give you a 360 view. You’ll get all of the usual Alexa smarts, too, such as news and traffic updates before you hit the catwalk.