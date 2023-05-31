When it comes to eye-catching colourways, Skullcandy has been on a roll recently. From the Street Fighter-themed PLYR gaming headset to the reefer-referencing Grind Haze true wireless in-ears, the American audio specialist can be relied on to brighten up your listening. Its latest effort is no different, but the Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love edition (£180/$230) is also out to support a great cause.

Launched in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit organisation that champions mental health particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community, the Crusher Evo All Love edition has been given a thorough Pride-themed makeover. The headband, ear cups and on-ear controls swap basic black for a rainbow of colours, with no two pairs being exactly alike.

A portion of sales will go directly towards TWLOHA’s mental health support programs. Skullcandy has been a supporter for more than three years, with over $100,000 donated to date.

Bespoke colour scheme aside, the All Love edition has the same hardware as the regular Skullcandy Crusher Evo. The wireless over-ear cans keep the unique adjustable bass slider, for giving your tunes some serious low-end rumble, and have a battery big enough for up to 40 hours of continuous listening. Rapid charging over USB-C should mean downtime between tunes is kept to a minimum.

The flat-folding headphones have built-in Tile tracking tech (although with a colour scheme like this you shouldn’t struggle to spot them, even in the messiest of bedrooms) and built-in touch controls for taking calls, adjusting volume and skipping tracks. A smartphone companion app lets you customise the sound signature as well.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love Edition is on sale now, directly from the Skullcandy website, for £180/$230.