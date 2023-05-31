Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love edition shows its colours ahead of Pride month

Hot StuffAudioHeadphonesHeadphonesSkullcandy
Audio

Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love edition shows its colours ahead of Pride month

Bass-shaking over ears mark partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms

Tom Morgan-Freelander profile picture Tom Morgan-Freelander
Skullcandy All Love Crusher Evo hot stuff

When it comes to eye-catching colourways, Skullcandy has been on a roll recently. From the Street Fighter-themed PLYR gaming headset to the reefer-referencing Grind Haze true wireless in-ears, the American audio specialist can be relied on to brighten up your listening. Its latest effort is no different, but the Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love edition (£180/$230) is also out to support a great cause.

Launched in partnership with To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit organisation that champions mental health particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community, the Crusher Evo All Love edition has been given a thorough Pride-themed makeover. The headband, ear cups and on-ear controls swap basic black for a rainbow of colours, with no two pairs being exactly alike.

A portion of sales will go directly towards TWLOHA’s mental health support programs. Skullcandy has been a supporter for more than three years, with over $100,000 donated to date.

Skullcandy All Love Crusher Evo folded

Bespoke colour scheme aside, the All Love edition has the same hardware as the regular Skullcandy Crusher Evo. The wireless over-ear cans keep the unique adjustable bass slider, for giving your tunes some serious low-end rumble, and have a battery big enough for up to 40 hours of continuous listening. Rapid charging over USB-C should mean downtime between tunes is kept to a minimum.

The flat-folding headphones have built-in Tile tracking tech (although with a colour scheme like this you shouldn’t struggle to spot them, even in the messiest of bedrooms) and built-in touch controls for taking calls, adjusting volume and skipping tracks. A smartphone companion app lets you customise the sound signature as well.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo All Love Edition is on sale now, directly from the Skullcandy website, for £180/$230.

Related content