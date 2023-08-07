Shokz OpenFit earphones say no to the neckband

Open-ear audio specialist Shokz has gone true wireless for the first time. The Shokz OpenFit ditch the familiar neckband design in favour of individual wireless earphones – while still keeping your ear canals clear so you’re always aware of your surroundings, even when jamming along to your favourite tunes.

The OpenFit earbuds wrap around and sit on your ears, rather than blocking them like a traditional pair of earphones. The firm reckons splitting the battery and earbud gives a better balance, and the silicone cushions guarantee a comfy fit – even when worn with glasses. They shouldn’t go flying while you’re working out, and are IP54 splash resistant to cope with both sweat and rain showers.

Inside, new DirectPitch tech uses reverse sound waves to increase sound pressure towards your ear canal but reduce it going the other way – meaning less sound leakage than other bone conduction-style headphones. The carbonfibre diaphragm dynamic driver also aims to deliver better bass than a traditional bone conduction setup.

There’s a pair of beam-forming microphones on board to handle voice calls, with smart noise cancellation that filters out background distractions while you’re chatting. Touchpad controls on each earbud manage music playback, and can be customised through the Shokz smartphone companion app.

You can expect up to seven hours of listening from the buds themselves, with the charging case boosting that total to 28 hours. A five minute charge should provide an extra hour of playback, too.

The Shokz OpenFit are available right now, directly from the Shokz website and Amazon, for £179/$180. You can snap up a pair in black or beige colours.