Rivian finally heads to Europe with three new electric SUV models

If you’ve been following the electric car revolution, you’ll know there are ample brands to choose from. Most traditional automakers offer a green vehicle, and there are plenty of new kids on the block. One popular electric SUV has been the Rivian R1, but that’s only been available in the US. Until now. With three new electric SUV models in the line-up, Rivian is finally heading to Europe. Leading the charge is the much-anticipated R2, followed closely by its siblings, the R3 and the rough-and-tumble R3X.

Rivian’s R2 is the first to make landfall, slated for a US launch in the first half of 2026, with Europe in its sights shortly after. It’s not just any electric crossover, this electric SUV is a five-seater fortress designed for big adventures. The R2 offers a completely flat-folding interior and a powered rear screen that slides into the bootlid for an open-air experience. The focus here is on maximizing passenger space and storage. You’ll find a large frunk and plenty of interior storage alongside ample boot space. It’s got brains too, packed with 11 cameras, five radars, and a computer that makes your petrol car look like a pocket calculator.

It offers three powertrain options: a humble single, rear-mounted motor setup, a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive option, and a three-motor setup borrowed from the R3X. Two battery packs promise greater energy density than those in the R1. Plus, the R2 can recharge from 10 to 80% in under 30 minutes, ensuring over 300 miles of range. And for those who live life in the fast lane, the quickest R2 will zip from 0 to 60mph in less than a heartbeat. 3 seconds, to be exact.

Not to be outshone, Rivian’s R3 and its off-road gladiator sibling, the R3X, are gearing up to carve their own paths. The R3X, in particular, turned heads by unveiling the tri-motor powertrain we mentioned above. The R3, on the other hand, is the David among Goliaths. Smaller, more affordable, but by no means less capable. The R3 shares its DNA with the R2, offering similar dynamic prowess and practicality with a completely flat-folding interior and a multi-height adjustable rear screen.

That sounds great and all, but how much will it cost you? The R2, eyeing the likes of the Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4, will start at a cool $45000/£35300. As for the R3 and its beefier counterpart, the R3X, Rivian’s playing coy on the specifics of pricing and launch dates. Expect more expensive prices, creeping over the $50000 range.

