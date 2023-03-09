Ring’s latest battery-powered smart doorbell packs a high resolution

Ring’s range of video doorbells have you covered whatever your front door set-up is. Wired or wireless. Battery powered or mains powered. And its latest offering is no exception. The new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus brings the same connected home experience you know, and rings things up a notch. This latest doorbell boasts the highest resolution of any device in the brand’s offering, with plenty of other smarts alongside it.

Get ready to keep an eye on your neighbours in crispy details. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus boasts fully-HD 1536p video over live stream and recorded footage. This new model is also the brand’s first battery doorbell with a 150×150 degree field of view. Ring reckons this’ll give you a head-to-toe view of all visitors, and any parcel pinchers that may drop by.

But the camera isn’t the only step-up here. You’ll be able to squeeze three times better battery life out of this new device compared to the standard Ring Video Doorbell. This is all thanks to some rather swish energy saving features that help you get some extra life out of the doorbell. And when it is time to change the battery, it’s easy to do so thanks to the removable mechanism. On top of all this, you’ll also find colour night vision, live view, two-way talk with noise cancellation, motion detection, and customisable zones as standard.

Fancy opening up your door to Ring’s latest smart bell? The new Battery Video Doorbell Plus will be available from 13 April for £160. You can order it directly from Ring or from Amazon if you’d rather.