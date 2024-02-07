Ring’s Battery Video Doorbell goes pro with its latest release

For those who don’t fancy rewiring their front porch for a video doorbell, there are smarter options that run on a battery. Ring’s one of the most popular options available, and its battery doorbell line-up just got a lot smarter. The new Battery Video Doorbell Pro isn’t just any old bell that goes bing-bong, it’s the most advanced battery-powered offering.

Getting smarter than the existing Battery Video Doorbell Plus, the new Pro model gets radar-powered 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. Both of these are crammed in to help your doorbell get better at keeping an eye on your front door. Now, you get more control over the motion alerts you receive – so no more jump-scares when a leaf blows by. Plus, you get more context around the motion events taking place at your property. So, you’ll know if it’s the postman or the nosy neighbour you’re trying to avoid.

Alongside these Pro features, Ring‘s latest doorbell offers 1536p HD video with Colour Night Vision, ensuring you won’t miss the details of your midnight visitors. Low Light Sight, Two-Way Talk with Audio+, and Dual-band Wi-Fi round out the smart doorbell, making sure you’re well-connected and in the know, day or night. Ring’s also thrown in Colour Pre-Roll, Customisable Motion and Privacy Zones, Package Alerts, and Person Alerts. Though, you’ll need to spring for the monthly Protect Plan to get your hands on some of these. And it’s Alexa-compatible, just as you’d expect.

Adding the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro to your home security arsenal will set you back $230/£200. It’ll be up for grabs from 6 March in the US, 20 March in the UK, directly from Ring, from Amazon, and from third-party retailers.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home