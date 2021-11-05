Pure just gave its Evoke range of music systems a 2021 makeover

British digital radio specialist Pure has overhauled its Evoke range of all-in-one smart music systems, launching the Evoke Spot, Evoke Play and Evoke Home. The trio feature a number of updated features, headlined by an all-new foldaway digital display design.

The entry-level product of the line-up priced at £179.99, the Pure Evoke Spot is the smallest, most portable of the trio and is built around a single 20W 3-inch full-range speaker with a claimed power output of 20W.

One step up is the Evoke Play for £249.99, which gets you a significantly bolstered array in the form of a pair of 20mm soft dome tweeter backed by a 3.5-inch woofer, with power jumping to 40W. Both this and its little subling feature a 2.4-inch version of the aforementioned touchscreen colour display.

Top of the refreshed Evoke range is the Home, which costs £399.99 and is the largest of the three, featuring the same 20mm tweeter duo but adding a second 3.5-inch woofer, CD slot and larger 2.8-inch display. Taken all together, you get a claimed power output of 100W.

The trio all support DAB+ and FM radio, as well as native music streaming in the form of Spotify Connect (subscription required). Other streaming services are indirectly supported, too, as you can pair smartphones and tablets to the new Evoke speakers via Bluetooth 4.2.

They come available in two flavours, Coffee Black or Cotton White, with the Spot and Play available to pre-order now. The Evoke Home will land in December, according to the company.

