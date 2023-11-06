Ruark Audio’s latest music system lives inside this piece of furniture

When you’re looking at the top audio systems kicking about, they’re always something extra you need to slot into your home. How about a speaker that’s part of your home design already? That’s what Ruark Audio’s latest music system wants to deliver. The R810 music system lives inside this radiogram-inspired piece of furniture, that you can make part of your entertainment room.

Ruark Audio describes the R810 as a piece of sculptural furniture. We think it looks more like a desk or side table. But you decide how you want to use it. You’ll find a veneered finish on top, and a polished chrome stand to give this item it’s modern design. You can select either soft grey or walnut wood for the handcrafted grille and cabinets, all of which is sustainably sourced. With the colour options, you can make sure the music system fits the design of your room.

The music system has been inspired by radiograms of old, with the piece of furniture housing each part of the speaker. Inside, live two 30mm dome tweeters, two 100mm cone woofers, and a 200mm long-throw cone subwoofer. All-in-all, it makes up a 4.1 system, powered by 180W through the amplifier. Ruark Audio uses all the space inside the R810 wisely, delivering a powerful audio system.

Round front, you’ll find a vertical 4-inch colour display – just like a smartphone. You can use it to control playback, music sources, and to display album artwork. There are phono inputs that support turntables, a USB-C port, and HDMI eARC/ARC support. Plus, it packs the latest in connectivity, with support for AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, and Bluetooth. And if that wasn’t enough, the Ruark Audio R810 plays DAB radio natively.

Fancy making your music system into the furniture? Ruark Audio’s R810 music system can be yours from £3000. It’s available to order directly from the brand.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home