Ruark Audio’s latest music system lives inside this piece of furniture
Inspired by radiograms of old, but with a modern twist you'll actually want to put in your home.
When you’re looking at the top audio systems kicking about, they’re always something extra you need to slot into your home. How about a speaker that’s part of your home design already? That’s what Ruark Audio’s latest music system wants to deliver. The R810 music system lives inside this radiogram-inspired piece of furniture, that you can make part of your entertainment room.
Ruark Audio describes the R810 as a piece of sculptural furniture. We think it looks more like a desk or side table. But you decide how you want to use it. You’ll find a veneered finish on top, and a polished chrome stand to give this item it’s modern design. You can select either soft grey or walnut wood for the handcrafted grille and cabinets, all of which is sustainably sourced. With the colour options, you can make sure the music system fits the design of your room.
The music system has been inspired by radiograms of old, with the piece of furniture housing each part of the speaker. Inside, live two 30mm dome tweeters, two 100mm cone woofers, and a 200mm long-throw cone subwoofer. All-in-all, it makes up a 4.1 system, powered by 180W through the amplifier. Ruark Audio uses all the space inside the R810 wisely, delivering a powerful audio system.
Round front, you’ll find a vertical 4-inch colour display – just like a smartphone. You can use it to control playback, music sources, and to display album artwork. There are phono inputs that support turntables, a USB-C port, and HDMI eARC/ARC support. Plus, it packs the latest in connectivity, with support for AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, and Bluetooth. And if that wasn’t enough, the Ruark Audio R810 plays DAB radio natively.
Fancy making your music system into the furniture? Ruark Audio’s R810 music system can be yours from £3000. It’s available to order directly from the brand.