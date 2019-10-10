The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition comes with some proper beefy RAM

Good God Formula 1 is boring isn’t it? Still, I’ll tell you what isn’t boring, the latest McLaren Edition handset from OnePlus. We loved the 6T racing team tie-in because other than some awesome styling and signature McLaren papaya orange flashes, it debuted Warp Charge 30 tech offering a day’s power in 20 minutes. The new 7T Pro McLaren edition (£799) doesn’t get first dibs this time – it shares Warp Charge 30T with the standard 7T Pro and to all intents and purposes it’s the same phone. But wait, there’s a chunky 12GB of RAM on offer here for extra performance. Then there’s the phone case made from racing car seat Alacantra. And to add even extra detail to the design there’s some very special customised McLaren software. The idea is that the team’s iconic race livery comes to life with exclusive animations, themes and wallpapers, while the lock screen features a minimalist timepiece, inspired by McLaren’s dashboard instrumentation. For notifications, the display’s curved edges softly illuminate with a papaya orange glow. Additionally, custom-made icons complete the overall McLaren experience. It goes on sale November 5.