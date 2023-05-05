New Nokia XR21 is the rugged smartphone you didn’t know you needed

The latest addition to HMD Global’s phone lineup has arrived. According to the firm, the Nokia XR21 aims to alleviate “phone-xiety” – apparently the fear of damaging, dropping, or having a non-functional phone. With a MIL-STD-810H rating, the new smartphone is drop, dust, and waterproof. It’s set to replace the Nokia XR20 in the company’s phone lineup and is going on sale soon.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, the Nokia XR21 packs in a larger battery than its predecessor, with a 4800mAh capacity promising up to two days of use.

Nokia XR21: very durable

From a durability standpoint, HMD Global is making some pretty impressive claims. According to Head of Product Marketing Adam Ferguson, the Nokia XR21 “has been built to eliminate those everyday fears; our device is so durable that it can withstand a soaking from a 100-bar pressure water hose jet with an 80°C water temperature. In fact, we’re so confident in our new durable hero that we are offering a one-year screen replacement guarantee should the worst happen.”

The 6.49in IPS LCD display has a 2400×1080 resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, it has a 64MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The camera’s imaging algorithms offer features like Al Portrait, Night Mode 2.0, and Flash Shot.

The Nokia XR21 includes 100% recycled aluminum chassis. Additionally, it has stereo speakers with OZO playback for immersive sound. For noisy environments, the 96 dB stereo speakers offer Audio boost mode, which should make it easier to hear over background noise. Two Quick Access buttons also allow for easy access to favorite apps and features.

The new phone ($500/£500) comes equipped with Android 12, which is a little disappointing. It’ll get four years of monthly security updates and three years of OS upgrades, at least. You’ll also receive three years of warranty, and a one-year screen replacement guarantee.