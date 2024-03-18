I’m getting Ninja’s epic new smart grill to improve my BBQ skills this summer

There’s nothing we love in Blighty more than a BBQ. While it’s not exactly the season right now, summer will be here before you know it. There are plenty of top BBQ options to pick from. But Ninja’s latest is one of the smartest grills kicking around, with real-time notifications and controls on your phone. It’s going to let me cook my best BBQ yet during summer, as long as the rain keeps away.

Ninja’s latest is the Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker. Because, let’s face it, nothing says “summer” quite like a grill that’s smarter than you are. With 30% more cooking capacity than its predecessor, this behemoth ensures you’re well-equipped to feed the hungry hordes descending on your garden this summer. Because why grill a few sausages when you can cook a small herd of cattle at once?

Following its sizzling debut in the BBQ league last year, Ninja has upped the ante with this tech marvel. It’s not just a grill; it’s a veritable Swiss Army knife of culinary gadgetry, boasting seven different cooking functions. Grill, smoke, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate – because why have one appliance when you can have one that does it all? It’s like the multitool of the BBQ world – but instead of a tiny, useless saw, you get delicious, smoky brisket.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the Ninja Pro Connect app. In an age where you can do anything from your phone – including avoiding actual phone calls – Ninja lets you add “grill master” to that list. No need to hover nervously around the BBQ like it’s going to run away. This app keeps you updated on your cooking without chaining you to the grill. The only thing it doesn’t do is eat the food for you.

The Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL offers an authentic BBQ experience without the faff of charcoal, gas, or potential arson charges. Just plug it in, toss in a few wood pellets for that smoky flavour. This grill can handle 10 burgers or a whopping 6.8kg of brisket in one go. And with its ability to cook different meats to perfection simultaneously, you’ll be the hero your garden party deserves.

As for getting your mitts on this new grill, the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker OG901 will be available to order directly from Ninja. Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but last year’s model suggests it’ll start at around £400.

