Marshall’s Emberton II speaker goes steely with this new design

Marshall is considered the undisputed king of rock ‘n’ roll sound, with plenty of music history under the brand’s belt. The Emberton II is a favourite among fans. It’s top portable speaker that promises to belt out your tunes with the clarity and oomph you’d expect from Marshall. And it’s now available in a new design that looks like a traditional boombox.

You’ll find a new Black and Steel finish for the Emberton II speaker. It’s a black leather body with a steel-laden grill at the front. It looks like a boombox you’d expect to see at a rock ‘n’ roll concert. Except this one fits in your hands. The tech specs are nothing to scoff at, either. Marshall lets you pair the Emberton II with another, so your music fills the space with an even bigger sound.

The portable speaker promises over 30 hours of playtime, so you can take it out all day (and night) without worrying about running out of juice. It’s also tough as nails, sporting an IP67 rating, so a bit of rain or a spill won’t cause problems. True Stereophonic, which is Marshall’s version of spatial audio, offers 360-degree sound for you to enjoy. And with Bluetooth 5.1, connecting your device is as smooth as the beats it pumps out.

The Emberton II in the new Black and Steel finish will be available from 14 March. It’ll set you back the regular retail ticket of £150. You can snag one from Marshall’s official website.

