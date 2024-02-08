Marshall and Patta join forces for this limited edition portable speaker

Marshall, the undisputed king of rock ‘n’ roll sound, has teamed up with Patta, the Amsterdam-based streetwear titan with deep roots in sound system culture. The result? A top portable speaker that not only promises to belt out your tunes with the clarity and oomph you’d expect from Marshall, but does so while looking outrageously cool.

The Emberton II has been jazzed up to reflect Caribbean Soundsystem Culture. It merges Marshall‘s signature sound with a design that’s as vibrant as the music it aims to celebrate. It’s a speaker that packs a multi-coloured grille with an OSB wood print and fluorescent orange that comes together. The idea is to pay homage to the DIY ethos of soundsystem culture. It’s like the two brands have taken the essence of a street party, distilled it, and packed it into this portable powerhouse.

The tech specs are nothing to scoff at either. Marshall and Patta’s Emberton II isn’t just about solo performances – it’s got a trick up its sleeve with Stack Mode. You can pair the Emberton II with another so your music fills the space with an even bigger sound. The portable speaker promises over 30 hours of playtime, so you can take it out all day (and night) without worrying about running out of juice.

It’s also tough as nails, sporting an IP67 rating, so a bit of rain or a spill won’t cause problems. True Stereophonic, which is Marshall’s version of spatial audio, offers 360-degree sound for you to enjoy. And with Bluetooth 5.1, connecting your device is as smooth as the beats it pumps out.

The Emberton II Patta edition will be hitting the virtual shelves on 23 February. You can snag one from Marshall’s official website or Patta’s online store, for the sum of £180.

