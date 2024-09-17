Logitech’s hardcore sim range has mastered multi-discipline racing

Logitech knows sim racers are a discerning bunch, being constantly on the hunt for greater realism and faster lap times. Last year’s Pro Racing Wheel was so close to the real thing you could practically smell the tyre smoke and petrol fumes when you sat down in front of it – but there’s always room for improvement. The new RS series gets even more granular, for racers that want to mix it up between drifting, rallying and track-based action, or split their racing time between game console and PC.

The RS Wheel Hub is the heart of the new line-up: launching in PC and Xbox flavours, it bolts onto the existing Pro Racing Base and lets you swap out the wheel rim for something more appropriate to your preferred racing discipline.

An industry standard bolt pattern means sim addicts can also add their own third-party wheels, and a quick release means you could buy multiple Hubs instead of breaking out the Hex key every time you want to change wheels. You’ll need to be on Max Verstappen money for that, though; the PC-friendly RS Wheel Hub costs $130/€140, while the Xbox version will set you back $150/€160.

It’s got removable paddle shifters, a pair of adjustable dials and enough customisable buttons that you won’t need to reach for your console control pad between race sessions. RGB rev indicators also remind you to shift in supported games. Pair the Xbox Wheel Hub with the Racing Base for PlayStation and it’ll play nicely with both consoles and PC.

The PlayStation version of the Racing Base is also now available standalone for the first time, in case you’ve got a load of sim racing kit already and don’t need to start from scratch. As before, the direct drive hub delivers an arm-wrenching 11nm of force, and comes with Logitech’s unique Trueforce haptic feedback. 19 racing games now support the tech, which translates in-game physics to physical sensation in ways regular force feedback can’t hope to match. It’ll set you back $599/€649.

PC-only players can also forego the RS Wheel Hub entirely with the $60/€70 RS QR adapter, which lets you bolt any wheel with a standard bolt pattern onto the Racing Base.

Logitech has two $70/€80 wheel options ready at launch: the RS Track Wheel for Formula-style racing, and the RS Round Wheel for rallying and road racing. Motorsport icon Momo is also getting in on the action, with GT-style and round options that have solid aluminium cores and microfibre wrapped rims.

Rally and drift fans will be more interested in the $150/£130/€160 RS Shifter and Handbrake. The 2-in-1 shifter has a height-adjustable handle, sturdy table mount (which also plays nicely with sim rigs), and can be quickly swapped from sequential shifter to a handbrake. If you want both modes at once you’ll need to buy two units.

A USB connector lets it play nicely with all Pro series racing kit, and it’s backwards compatible with some older G series wheels if you pick up Logitech’s adapter accessory.

Most of the Logitech RS Series line-up is on sale right now. The Pro Base PS won’t hit Europe until October 4th, while US sim fans will have to wait until October to get their hands on the RS shifter and handbrake. That will be an Amazon exclusive, while the rest of the range is available to order direct from Logitech.