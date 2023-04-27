Loewe Klang Bar3 MR wants to fill your lounge with sound

Loewe is best-known for its high-end designer TVs, but you don’t need to own one to pick up the new Klang Bar3 MR soundbar.

Ignore the rather odd name and there’s a lot to like about the 360-watt speaker. While not as compact as something like the Sonos Beam it’s certainly no girder, and will settle in nicely underneath a TV of 43in or more.

Inside you get seven front-firing speakers and two built-in subwoofers delivering 3.1 audio to all corners of your minimalist Scandi living room, with Dolby Atmos support to make sure everything sounds as lifelike as possible. There’s also DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X and DTS:X onboard, too.

Perhaps what sets the Klang Bar3 MR apart from similar soundbars, though, is the ability to add other speakers to create a full 5.1 system. Of course, the aforementioned Sonos Beam allows this with other Sonos kit, but the Klang Bar3 MR has an integrated 5.1 AV receiver with cinch sockets, so Loewe reckons it’ll work with “any modern or classic active speaker”. DTS Play-Fi multiroom tech means you can wirelessly connect similarly equipped speakers from other brands, too, and if you already own anything from the wider Klang MR family those will also work.

Connectivity includes three HDMI ports, with support for eARC and 4K pass-through, plus there’s an optical input if you want to go old-school. It also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast for wireless listening from your phone.

The Loewe Klang Bar3 MR is available to buy now for £999/€999.