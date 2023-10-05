Leica Sofort 2 blends digital smarts and instant charm

Luxury camera crafter Leica has returned to instant photography after a seven year absence – and is going hybrid for the very first time. The Leica Sofort 2 lets you take as many digital snaps as you like, then only print the best of the bunch. That should keep your instant film costs from spiralling out of control.

Just like the original Sofort, the Sofort 2 is compatible with Fujifilm’s Instax Mini format instant film packs. The camera itself has rather a lot in common with Fuji’s own Instax Mini Evo hybrid camera, including a manual printing lever that gives a nod to classic analogue cameras.

The Sofort 2 puts Leica’s iconic red dot logo on prominent display, with the boxy body staying as delightfully minimal as we expect from the brand – without forgetting useful extras like a tripod thread on the bottom, or the Leica-badged lens cap. The physical buttons are meant to match those of Leica’s other digital cameras, and the rear LCD display’s onscreen menus should feel familiar to existing Leica owners too.

It’ll snap selfies using a separate shutter button, has a macro mode for 10cm close-ups, and comes pre-loaded with a bunch of digital lens and film effects to get your creative juices flowing. Built-in Bluetooth lets you use the camera like a portable printer, turning your smartphone snaps into physical photos; it’ll also do the same for any Leica camera you’ve set to sync through the Leica Fotos app.

Leica hasn’t said much about the digital sensor being used here, so we’re betting the focus is very much on analogue prints – but having a digital backup of each snap, however small, still sounds like a useful addition.

The £350 Leica Sofort 2 will be hitting Leica stores globally on the 9th of November, in black, red and white colour options. You’ll also be able to pick one up from the Leica online store and authorised dealers.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming