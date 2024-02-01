KEF LSX II LT wireless speaker system goes easier on your bank account

‘Affordable’ is very much a relative term. To a billionaire, building a champagne-fuelled, 24-karat gold rocket, filling it with diamonds the size of Yorkshire puddings, and blasting it into outer space is affordable, but to the rest of us a couple of hundred quid can bust the budget – and that’s why the KEF LSX II LT should make your credit card happy.

This wireless speaker system, which comes in at £200 less than the standard LSX II, uses the same 4.5in 11th-gen Uni-Q driver array, with each speaker housing 100W of its own Class D amplification.

The KEF LSX II LT also runs on the same W2 platform, so there are loads of ways to fuel them with your favourite tunes, including AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Bluetooth 5.0, with support for files up to 24-bit/384kHz, meaning there’s really very little here in the way of compromise.

Unlike the regular LSX II, the LT need to be connected together by a USB-C cable, but the one you get in the box is eight metres long and only the master speaker needs a power cable. There’s also an HDMI ARC socket on the back, so you can use them with your telly, while a subwoofer connection accommodates those chasing more bass.

You can control playback, tinker with settings, or set up a multiroom system with other LS Wireless kit using the KEF Connect app, but it also comes with a little remote that just handles the basics.

You don’t get as many colour options as the LSX II – just Graphite Grey, Stone White and Sage Green – but it makes a change from the boring wooden finishes you usually get with hi-fi gear. You can buy a pair from KEF now for £899, then it’s just a case of deciding what you’re going to spend your spare £200 on.

