Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC 49in

The 49in screen of the G93SC is a colossal, vision-hogging marvel, and it’s an OLED one at that, making its colours and black levels unmatched by anything else remotely close to this size. Curved, with an ultrawide 32:9 ratio, it unapologetically demands your attention, while a blistering 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time place it among top monitor heavyweights. This version comes without built-in apps, making it (comparatively) more affordable — perfect for pairing with a beastly gaming rig worthy of doing it justice.

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

The Volt is an incredible tool that brings the full potential and blistering 90-second cooking speeds of a dedicated gas or wood-fired pizza oven into your own home. Powered by the blissful simplicity of a regular plug socket, you’ll never have to worry about running out of gas or wood again. The results are just as impressive, producing authentic results at speeds that make regular home ovens look like dusty broken relics.

Sage Barista Touch Impress

Old-school bean heads won’t want anything to do with a touchscreen during their hallowed caffeine preparation ritual, and that’s okay. For the rest of us modern folk, there’s no denying the convenience that clear visuals offer — especially in a machine that automatically handles the grind size, before applying precisely 22lb of mapping pressure with a 7-degree twist to mimic a proper barista. How’s that for a handy morning timesaver?

Astell&Kern Acro CA1000T

The beautifully designed (but clunkily named) Acro CA1000T is a compact, one-stop-shop headphone amplifier with a plethora of outputs, capable of making it the centre of your headphone and/or speaker system. It covers all key bases from 3.5mm and 6.5mm headphone outputs, to RCA and XLR, to name a few. There’s even Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with a pop-up 4.1in screen for easy playback. With 256GB of expandable memory and a gorgeous design that’s (technically) portable thanks to a built-in battery, it’s rammed with high-end innards for true audiophile nirvana.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 8

Bang and Olufsen’s new wireless speaker is, as expected, disarmingly handsome with the audio chops to match. With a stand carved out of a single slab of aluminium, a glass top that stealthily conceals the touch-sensitive controls, and a choice of fabric or wooden grilles, its unmistakable grace is perfectly paired with quality sound. If you’ve got the app running on your phone, it’ll direct the acoustic sweet spot towards it as well, letting you get the best experience possible as you move around the room. And while one is good, you’ll want a pair for true stereo sound.

Apple MacBook Air 15in review (M2, 2023)

Gone is the wedge shape of old. All hail the new, flatter, thinner MacBook Air. Just 11.3mm thick and barely tipping the scales at 1.2kg, this is, surprise surprise, the fastest, most powerful Air to date. Its eight-core M2 innards can perform 20 percent faster than the M1 Air, and is an impressive five times faster than the fastest Intel-based mode. A 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB storage make for impressive numbers too, while a brighter 13.6in liquid retina display is thrown in for good measure.

Cowboy Cruiser

An elevated take on the classic Cowboy, the Cruiser provides a comfortably higher vantage point for an elevated, laid-back ride, with a wider saddle to boot. Other handy features include a built-in phone dock for charging and navigation, while built-in LEDs and a battery capable of assisting speeds of 25km/h and 40-80km range make for an even more pleasant cycle on lazy afternoons.

Leica Q3

Packing the power of Leica’s latest CMOS sensor, an integrated macro mode, and 8K video recording, the Q3 has plenty going for it. The sensor in question is a 60.3MP full-frame affair, which can adjust its resolution on the fly between 18, 36, and 60MP — ideal for moments when fast burst shooting is more important than capturing super-fine details. A 50-100,000 ISO range is far from shabby, while autofocus smarts have been overhauled as well. And, given the Leica heritage, the build quality and design are as premium as you’d expect.

Teenage Engineering TP-7 Digital Tape Recorder

The number of people who regularly need a dictaphone in their lives when their smartphone is more than enough for their needs is slim. Slimmer still, are those who not only need one, but require one that costs over a grand. One look at the TP-7 though, and anyone with a shred of appreciation for design and engineering will immediately covet it above all else. With satisfying buttons and a motorized “tape reel” which you can casually hold still to stop recording, this is precision-forged tactility at its absolute finest.

Loewe bild i.77 dr+

We defy anyone not to marvel at this Lowe’s 77 inches of pure, unadulterated OLED goodness, with pin-sharp picture quality, true black levels, and bright colours all on the menu. And where most TV’s speakers aren’t even worth mentioning, the i.77 has a secret, hidden soundbar, capable of pumping ou impressive audio straight out of the box. Throw in a delectable minimalist build, and the asking price begins to make a lot of sense.

TAG Heuer Monaco Night Driver

Limited to just 600 pieces (buy a few for spares), this fitting tribute to the racing spirit of the iconic blue Monaco pairs an attractive two-tone black and grey finish with — for the first time ever — a fully luminescent blue outer dial. The latter makes the face perfectly readable in the dark, making it terrible for stealth missions, but superb for everything else.

Technics SL-1200GR2 Turntable

The original SL-1200 has long since passed into the audiophile hall of fame, but its spirit continues to live on in this fourth-generation ancestor. Using the same iron-coreless direct drive motor for the same superior sound quality (but with improved modulation), it also features a PSU with the same noise-cancelling circuit found in the company’s £19000 reference turntable. It’s practically a bargain, with that context.