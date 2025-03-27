I’m more interested in Poco’s first Ultra model than the Galaxy S25 Ultra

I’ve used a fair number of Poco devices over the years. For the most part, I’m usually pretty impressed with their performance for the mid-range price. But now, Poco is launching its first Ultra model. I’m more interested in this than the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Packing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform (built on a 3nm process), this £649 smartphone has the same brains as the top-tier Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That means you can expect flagship level performance, in a device that’s an upper mid-ranger.

Inside this handset, you’ll find an octa-core CPU featuring Oryon architecture. That gives you two prime cores clocked up to 4.32GHz and six performance cores up to 3.53GHz. The Adreno GPU and Qualcomm AI engine are also in tow, ensuring top-notch graphics and AI capabilities.

Poco’s also thrown in the VisionBoost D7 Chipset, a 12nm graphics booster that promises to push visuals to new heights. Paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, this phone is ready to handle whatever you throw at it. And to keep things cool, LiquidCool Technology 4.0 with a 3D Dual-channel IceLoop System is on board.​

The display is pretty impressive, too. You’re looking at a 6.67-inch 2K 120Hz Flow AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200×1440 and a pixel density of 526 ppi. With a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and peak brightness of 3200 nits, expect content to look stunning, even outdoors. As you’d expect, the refresh rate goes up to 120Hz, with a touch sampling rate that can hit 2560Hz.​

The Poco F7 Ultra sports a triple camera setup on the back. You get a 50MP main camera with the Light Fusion 800 image sensor and OIS, a 50MP 2.5x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 32MP ultra-wide camera offering a 120° field of view. This sits alongside 32MP front-facing camera ready to capture your best selfie angles.​

With a 5300mAh battery, you’ll fly through the day. When you do need to juice up, the F7 Ultra supports 120W HyperCharge, getting you to 100% in just 34 minutes. There’s also 50W wireless charging which is a plus. Durability hasn’t been overlooked, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and a new Shield Glass for enhanced screen protection.​

There’s also the slightly cheaper Poco F7 Pro. This mid-ranger balances aggressive specs with a refined design and polished experience. By using the older but still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the cost is a little lower without sacrificing performance. There’s a 2K AMOLED panel, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and 6000mAh battery. If you don’t need quite so much performance, it might be the better buy.

Both the Poco F7 Ultra and F7 Pro are available to order now. The F7 Ultra starts at £649 and comes in either yellow or black. The F7 Pro starts at £499 (rivalling the Pixel 9a) and comes in black, silver, or blue.