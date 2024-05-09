I wish I owned the car this limited-run Technics turntable is based on

Technics and Lamborghini are two names that evoke passion in audiophiles and petrolheads alike. But you wouldn’t think to put them together. Or would you? The two brands have joined forces to release this special edition turntable. It’s called the SL-1200M7B (catchy as ever), and combines the function of Technic’s most popular turntable models and combines them with the iconic design of Lamborghini’s supercars.

The two brands teamed up to launch the SL-1200M7B. It’s a special-edition turntable that marries Technics’ iconic sound engineering with Lamborghini’s unmistakable design language. Inspired by Lamborghini’s signature Y-shape pattern, the SL-1200M7B turntable comes in three distinct colours: Orange, Green, and Yellow.

This collaboration borrows the rock-solid foundation of Technics’ acclaimed SL-1200MK7/SL-1210MK7 DJ models and adds a bit of Italian flair. With a coreless direct-drive motor for reliable torque and anti-cogging, a two-layer platter structure for superb vibration damping, and a reverse play function to let DJs experiment, this turntable promises sound quality as revved up as a Lamborghini V12.

Speaking of revving, every purchase of this turntable comes with a vinyl record capturing the distinctive growl of six Lamborghini V12-engine super sports cars: the 400GT 2+2, Miura SV, 25th Anniversary Countach, Diablo 6.0 SE, Murciélago LP 640, and the latest Revuelto. This exclusive record is even pressed as a picture disc that showcases the tire of the Revuelto itself, so you can listen to those roars while watching that rubber spin round on the platter. To complete the package, buyers also receive a slipmat and two stickers with the logos of both iconic brands.

Fancy owning this supercar turntable? Pricing for this limited edition bit of audio gear hasn’t been announced yet. But we expect it to match its supercar inspiration. Sales are set to kick off in July 2024, but availability may vary depending on your region. You’ll be able to order it directly through Technics.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home