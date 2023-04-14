Technics SL-1500C-W turntable is a fresh take on a classic

Technics has introduced two new audio products for 2023, including one that offers a fresh take on one of the company’s most iconic devices. The SL-1500C-W turntable offers the popular direct drive system in a new color, matte white. Meanwhile, the new SU-GX70 streaming amplifier is the first Technics product since the brand revitalization in 2014 with an HDMI ARC port.

Noted by Technics for being “developed at the request of vinyl lovers yearning for a design-oriented, fresh aesthetic of the SL-1500C,” the SL-1500-W is minimalistic, just like the original. And yet, it’s a powerful product nonetheless.

The new turntable features a high-quality Ortofon 2M Red MM pickup cartridge that Technics pre-mounted to the head wheel. It also has a conventional Phono output and an integrated Phono EQ. In doing so, it can easily connect to audio components without needing a separate amplifier. In addition, an automatic tonearm life prevents unnecessary wear of the turntable’s stylus and to the vinyl when a record’s play ends.

The Technics SL-1500-W is built with an iron-cordless direct drive motor with sophisticated motor control. The combination ensures ultimate rotation stability for decades to come. And then there’s the machine’s two-layer platter which, in combination with its solid-two-layer chassis, guarantees high vibration damping for ultimate analog music enjoyment.

The new SL-1500-W launches in May 2023 for $1,299/£1,099.99.

And then there’s the new SU-GX70, a high-quality amplifier that allows easy TV integration into a Hi-Fi system. Technics promises superior sound without the hassle of a complex multichannel system.

At the heart of the SU-GX70 is the HDMI ARC connection that uses technology from Technics’ parent company, Panasonic, to provide a comprehensive experience of video signal treatment. Doing so allows the full potential of the noise and distortion-free sound generated by the company’s full-digital amplification technology. It’s based on the JENO engine.

Other functionalities include Google Chromecast integration and support for various streaming services, including Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, Qobuz, and Amazon Music. It also supports MQA. It also connects to Wi-Fi, Apple Airplay 2, and Bluetooth. The line inputs include two line inputs, three digital inputs, USB-A and USB-B support, and more. The SU-GX70 also supports internet radio and FM radio.

The SU-GX70 launches in July 2023 in silver and black at $1,999/£1,699.00.