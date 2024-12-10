I think these stylish desktop speakers might be my next pick

At the moment, I’ve modded a set of 2001 Apple Pro speakers to use on my desktop. You know, the transparent ones. But I’m sure they’ll give up one day, and I might have discovered my next pick. It’s Creative’s latest release in the Pebble series is the Nova. They’re a set of orb-shaped desktop speakers with RGB lighting. And they promise excellent sound, of course.

At the heart of the Pebble Nova is a coaxial driver design. This is a clever bit of engineering that aligns the tweeter and woofer to deliver rich, seamless audio. Add in 45-degree elevated drivers to the mix, and you’ve got sound aimed directly at your ears. There’s even a stand included for the speakers to give them extra elevation.

But it’s not just about sound. The Nova speakers are ready to light up your space (literally) with RGB lighting. Whether you’re going for moody blues or rave-ready neon, it’s all customisable through the Creative app. The Pebble Nova speakers don’t disappoint when it comes to connectivity.

They pack in Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming, USB audio for plug-and-play simplicity, and the good ol’ 3.5 mm AUX input for everything else. For the audio purists, pairing it with the Sound Blaster X5 promises high-fidelity sound that’ll make your Spotify playlists sound like they were recorded in Abbey Road Studios.

The Creative Pebble Nova speakers are available now for £240, directly from Creative. It’s not pocket change, but for a premium desktop speaker that promises to be a looker and a performer, it might just be worth it.