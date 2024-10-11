How these shoes will make you walk three times faster

You’ve probably seen us cover some of the top active shoes before. But what you’ve probably never seen is a set of shoes that can make you walk three times faster. That’s what the Moonwalkers were made for, something you wear under your shoes. They launched and did what they said on the tin, but not without criticism. So, now there’s a second-gen version that’s better than ever.

If you haven’t heard of Moonwalkers before, they’re a high-tech mobility designed to let you stroll at a walking pace while covering the ground at a running speed. And the best part? No sweaty mess of an actual run involved. You strap them to the bottom of your actual shoes – almost like roller-skates. They use wheels to propel you forwards, although you just step like normal.

The second-generation Moonwalkers bring a host of improvements. Most importantly, they cut the weight by a solid 20%, thanks to a new magnesium alloy powertrain. Those who used the Moonwalkers said that the first version felt like you were lugging something extra around. So, the new ones should be the equivalent of slipping into something a bit sleeker. And then there’s the noise factor. The old Moonwalkers were pretty loud, so the new ones reduce noise levels by 15 decibels. Supposedly, unless you’re on a dead-quiet street, you’ll barely hear them.

Customisation is the name of the game with the Moonwalkers Aero, too. You can tweak everything from the straps to the wheels, keeping your shoe style fresh. The ShiftOS 3 upgrade, which sounds like something from your smartphone, offers customisable acceleration profiles. This means you can adjust how quickly you want to zoom off, all through an app. You’ll also get real-time feedback and smoother turning capabilities, because nobody wants to faceplant when trying to look cool at 10 mph.

As for the wallet damage, these cutting-edge shoes come in at $1,199 (around £980). They’re available directly from the Moonwalkers website, with shipping starting next month.