Hoover’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner is its most powerful sucker yet
The new HFX packs the Corner Genie nozzle to help you reach corners.
Hoover’s latest offering is making a clean sweep across its range of cordless vacuum cleaners. The new Hoover HFX cordless vacuum cleaner promises to suck up more than just your average dust bunnies. It comes with the Corner Genie nozzle to help you get to those hard to reach places.
Hoover‘s Corner Genie is a fancy name for a nozzle, but this isn’t just any nozzle. It’s like the fairy godmother of nozzles, reaching those awkward spots where dust and crumbs think they can hide from you. With the Corner Genie nozzle, you can effortlessly manoeuvre the vacuum to those hard-to-reach places.
Round front, you’ll find an LED display. It’s there to quickly show you the battery level and your mode selection. You can switch modes with just a touch of a button, letting you pick the right selection for the floor. For those who dread the bulky vacuum storage dance, fear not. Hoover’s latest folds over for easy storage, making it less of an eyesore and more of a “Where’s the vacuum?” conversation starter.
Fancy letting Hoover’s new HFX cordless vacuum tackle your home? It comes in two versions, the Home and Pet, both available to order directly from the brand. The Home will set you back £399, while the Pet, for those with furrier family members, is a bit pricier at £419. The vacuum comes with a 5-year warranty included, so you can keep your home clean for years.