Hoover’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner is its most powerful sucker yet

Hoover’s latest offering is making a clean sweep across its range of cordless vacuum cleaners. The new Hoover HFX cordless vacuum cleaner promises to suck up more than just your average dust bunnies. It comes with the Corner Genie nozzle to help you get to those hard to reach places.

Hoover‘s Corner Genie is a fancy name for a nozzle, but this isn’t just any nozzle. It’s like the fairy godmother of nozzles, reaching those awkward spots where dust and crumbs think they can hide from you. With the Corner Genie nozzle, you can effortlessly manoeuvre the vacuum to those hard-to-reach places.

Round front, you’ll find an LED display. It’s there to quickly show you the battery level and your mode selection. You can switch modes with just a touch of a button, letting you pick the right selection for the floor. For those who dread the bulky vacuum storage dance, fear not. Hoover’s latest folds over for easy storage, making it less of an eyesore and more of a “Where’s the vacuum?” conversation starter.

Fancy letting Hoover’s new HFX cordless vacuum tackle your home? It comes in two versions, the Home and Pet, both available to order directly from the brand. The Home will set you back £399, while the Pet, for those with furrier family members, is a bit pricier at £419. The vacuum comes with a 5-year warranty included, so you can keep your home clean for years.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home